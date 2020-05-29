Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,048 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Columbia Financial worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Columbia Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $57.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Massood purchased 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $43,777.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyk Robert Van purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,170 shares of company stock worth $352,018 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.