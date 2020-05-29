Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,404,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,077,232 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $21,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,017,000 after buying an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after buying an additional 792,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,194,000 after acquiring an additional 641,237 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 50.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 416,209 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.10.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 162.29%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CSFB decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

