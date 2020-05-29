Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,200 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

URBN opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.00 and a beta of 1.29. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

