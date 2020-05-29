Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,419 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,419 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $107,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,293.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.80.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

