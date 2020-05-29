Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 21,315 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.30% of LivePerson worth $20,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPSN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in LivePerson by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 449,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,870,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,448,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in LivePerson by 919.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 269,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after buying an additional 219,779 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 12,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $441,763.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,762. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $45.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPSN. B. Riley raised their price target on LivePerson from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

