Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Neogen worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 497.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $4,200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,263,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,253 shares of company stock worth $2,600,646 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEOG shares. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

