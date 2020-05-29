Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.05 Million Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Myriad Genetics worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.14. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

