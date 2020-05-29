Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DORM. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,745,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Dorman Products by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70. Dorman Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $89.65.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.