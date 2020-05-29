Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,000 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Jabil worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Jabil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.