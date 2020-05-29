6,060,506 Shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,060,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,999,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.55% of Diversified Healthcare Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

DHC stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $766.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.