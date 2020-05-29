Aigen Investment Management LP Has $116,000 Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CEVA were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in CEVA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.03 million, a PE ratio of 172.70 and a beta of 1.37. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $36.79.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

