Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $196,000 Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 5,215.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Brooks Automation, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. The business had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRKS. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Brooks Automation in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $202,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $597,700. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.