Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. AXA raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,042,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,524,000 after buying an additional 250,407 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $114,114.00. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,211.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 849,036 shares of company stock worth $6,991,313. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.91. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 845.43% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

