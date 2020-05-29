Mackay Shields LLC Sells 481,984 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 481,984 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Cfra dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,236.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $724.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -16.16%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

