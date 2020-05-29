Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,920 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 533,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kaman were worth $20,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Kaman by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

KAMN opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.97. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.09 million. Kaman had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

