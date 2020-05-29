Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.37% of Carpenter Technology worth $22,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,865,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 343,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after buying an additional 183,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,988,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,995,000 after buying an additional 139,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. TheStreet lowered Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, VP Brian J. Malloy bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $115,640.00. Also, Director Kathleen Ligocki bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 28,750 shares of company stock worth $581,190. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

