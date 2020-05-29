Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,519 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the period.

NYSE USPH opened at $75.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.48 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.28. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sidoti cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson purchased 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

