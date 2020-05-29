Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 632,002 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,887,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 310,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $25.63 on Friday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 8,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,655.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens raised Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

