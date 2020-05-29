Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRTX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of MRTX opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.04. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. ValuEngine upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,500,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $3,613,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,466 shares in the company, valued at $13,230,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,334 shares of company stock worth $8,508,270. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

