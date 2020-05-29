Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 380 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

MYOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $61,321.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,833.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,305 shares of company stock worth $3,142,147. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MYOK stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.09. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.13. Myokardia Inc has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $126.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

