Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Webster Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 51,964 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 179,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after buying an additional 187,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Shares of WBS opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In related news, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $106,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,812.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,481 shares in the company, valued at $824,511.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,925. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.