Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dell (NYSE:DELL) to Hold

Dell (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Get Dell alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DELL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Dell from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

NYSE DELL opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. Dell has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,354.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Dell by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,780,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,196,000 after buying an additional 622,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dell by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,260,000 after buying an additional 492,516 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,234,000 after buying an additional 2,388,349 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,177,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dell by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,485,000 after buying an additional 2,289,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dell (DELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.