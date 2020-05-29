Insider Selling: American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) SVP Sells $42,225.10 in Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $42,225.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $544,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

APEI stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.40 million, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.69. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 23.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $2,943,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 3.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 44.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on APEI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

