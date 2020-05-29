Martello Tec Gp (CVE:MTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Martello Tec Gp (CVE:MTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martello Tec Gp’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Martello Tec Gp from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Martello Tec Gp (CVE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.30 million.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Martello Tec Gp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martello Tec Gp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: American Public Education, Inc. SVP Sells $42,225.10 in Stock
Insider Selling: American Public Education, Inc. SVP Sells $42,225.10 in Stock
Martello Tec Gp Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial
Martello Tec Gp Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial
Endurance International Group Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Endurance International Group Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Compugen Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Compugen Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Shares Gap Down to $21.32
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Shares Gap Down to $21.32
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Shares Gap Down to $13.17
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Shares Gap Down to $13.17


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report