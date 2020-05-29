Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

NASDAQ EIGI opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.19.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $50,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $87,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,126,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,534. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 203,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 177,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

