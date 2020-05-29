Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CGEN. BidaskClub downgraded Compugen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Compugen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. Compugen has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $903.14 million, a PE ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 2.87.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,471,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,356,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,149,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,574,000 after purchasing an additional 325,528 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,975,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 283,993 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

