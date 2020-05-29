ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down to $21.32

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $21.32. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 1,737,607 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 732.5% in the first quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 688,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 605,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $14,916,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $17,175,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $8,558,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $8,539,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Shares Gap Down to $21.32
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Shares Gap Down to $21.32
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Shares Gap Down to $13.17
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Shares Gap Down to $13.17
Seanergy Maritime Shares Gap Down to $0.13
Seanergy Maritime Shares Gap Down to $0.13
Wavefront Technology Solutions Receives “Neutral” Rating from Pi Financial
Wavefront Technology Solutions Receives “Neutral” Rating from Pi Financial
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Byline Bancorp to “Hold”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Byline Bancorp to “Hold”
Commerce Bank Sells 369 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
Commerce Bank Sells 369 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report