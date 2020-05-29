ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down to $21.32

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $21.32. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 1,737,607 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 732.5% in the first quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 688,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 605,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $14,916,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $17,175,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $8,558,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $8,539,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

