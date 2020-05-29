ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Gap Down to $13.17

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $13.17. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 145,689 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $3,001,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $210,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Shares Gap Down to $21.32
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Shares Gap Down to $21.32
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Shares Gap Down to $13.17
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Shares Gap Down to $13.17
Seanergy Maritime Shares Gap Down to $0.13
Seanergy Maritime Shares Gap Down to $0.13
Wavefront Technology Solutions Receives “Neutral” Rating from Pi Financial
Wavefront Technology Solutions Receives “Neutral” Rating from Pi Financial
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Byline Bancorp to “Hold”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Byline Bancorp to “Hold”
Commerce Bank Sells 369 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
Commerce Bank Sells 369 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report