ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Gap Down to $13.17

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $13.17. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 145,689 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $3,001,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $210,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

