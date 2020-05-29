Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 44,068,496 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.14 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Sunday, February 16th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $33.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.