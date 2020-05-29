Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Pi Financial

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ FY2020 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday.

