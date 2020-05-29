Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) to “Hold”

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of BY stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $510.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.53 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

