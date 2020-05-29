Commerce Bank Sells 369 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,621,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,817,000 after purchasing an additional 290,655 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 253,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 290,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

