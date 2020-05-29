Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $13,585,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $19,691,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ingredion by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after acquiring an additional 72,552 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other Ingredion news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $84.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.