Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $98,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 288,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 343,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,003,000 after acquiring an additional 271,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,730,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,176,000 after acquiring an additional 202,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 823,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,948,000 after acquiring an additional 171,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Assurant from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $103.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average is $119.82. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

