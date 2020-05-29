Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 472.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 112,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 93,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Westport Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James upgraded Eagle Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Standpoint Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

EXP stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

