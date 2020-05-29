Commerce Bank Purchases Shares of 3,565 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 70.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,156.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $11,888,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,211,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $167.22 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $210.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.31.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

