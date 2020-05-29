Commerce Bank Acquires 2,076 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRC. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 92,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KRC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Shares of KRC opened at $58.72 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

