Commerce Bank Buys 1,277 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,670,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.12.

CPT opened at $92.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

