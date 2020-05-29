Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of FWONK opened at $34.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. Analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

