United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 72.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,656 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in United Continental were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in United Continental by 65.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 149,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 59,126 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Continental during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 15.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in United Continental by 21.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in United Continental during the first quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.50. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.36) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.