Commerce Bank Purchases 1,985 Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,332,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 226,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,727,000 after acquiring an additional 164,504 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,959,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,882,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 146,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,296,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 109,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Primoris Services stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Primoris Services Corp has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

