Commerce Bank Buys 1,436 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY opened at $106.55 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.70.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.15.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

