Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,443,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Zendesk by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Zendesk by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, Director Caryn Marooney sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $652,938.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $51,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,160 shares of company stock worth $8,632,326 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

