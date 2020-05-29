Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 32,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 122,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFG. Wedbush raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

NYSE:CFG opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

