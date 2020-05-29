Commerce Bank Has $332,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 56.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

In related news, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,860.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.