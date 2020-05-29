Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.