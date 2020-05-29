Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 540,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,373,000 after purchasing an additional 67,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

