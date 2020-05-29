Commerce Bank Sells 2,228 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HSBC were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

