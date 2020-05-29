Commerce Bank Buys 1,177 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,181,000 after purchasing an additional 52,052 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $192,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,137 shares of company stock worth $13,478,453. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

