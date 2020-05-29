Commerce Bank Boosts Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RNR. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.25.

NYSE:RNR opened at $169.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.58. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.